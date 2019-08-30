Nigeria: Floods Worsen Boko Haram Crisis in Nigeria

Maiduguri — Floods that have left 12 people dead in northern Nigeria have raised fears of further outbreaks of cholera in this region affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

The flooding has taken its toll on Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, which already are bearing the brunt of the terror perpetrated by the notorious Boko Haram Islamist sect.

In these states, 7 400 houses and shelters housing people displaced by the terrorism have been destroyed.

More than 10 500 households are affected.

The states of Jogawa and Kano are also impacted by the flooding from rains that have pummeled Nigeria since August 20.

Government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits.

Relief agencies warned inadequate living conditions and the inability to build additional latrines in the overcrowded camps was resulting in a significant risk of epidemics.

"A cholera outbreak has already been declared in Adamawa State," said a humanitarian spokesperson.

Nigeria suffers sporadic eruptions of water borne diseases at camps housing most of the 2 million people that have fled their homes because of attacks by the Boko Haram during the past ten years.