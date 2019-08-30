Nigeria: Floods Worsen Boko Haram Crisis in Nigeria

30 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Obafemi

Maiduguri — Floods that have left 12 people dead in northern Nigeria have raised fears of further outbreaks of cholera in this region affected by the Boko Haram crisis.

The flooding has taken its toll on Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, which already are bearing the brunt of the terror perpetrated by the notorious Boko Haram Islamist sect.

In these states, 7 400 houses and shelters housing people displaced by the terrorism have been destroyed.

More than 10 500 households are affected.

The states of Jogawa and Kano are also impacted by the flooding from rains that have pummeled Nigeria since August 20.

Government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits.

Relief agencies warned inadequate living conditions and the inability to build additional latrines in the overcrowded camps was resulting in a significant risk of epidemics.

"A cholera outbreak has already been declared in Adamawa State," said a humanitarian spokesperson.

Nigeria suffers sporadic eruptions of water borne diseases at camps housing most of the 2 million people that have fled their homes because of attacks by the Boko Haram during the past ten years.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.