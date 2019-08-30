Ugandan Artist Joins Universal Music Group Nigeria

30 August 2019
As part of its commitment to grow African talents, Ugandan singer Irene Ntale was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nigeria. The deal comes on the heels of her single release 'Nyamba'. She is the first Ugandan artist to be signed to the label.

Born Nassuna Irene, Ntale is a popular singer-songwriter and guitarist in the East African country. She discovered her passion for music as a child, singing in her schools and church choir.

She never missed an opportunity to contest in music talent shows and by 2013, was the second artist to be signed to a record label, Swangz Avenue, where she quickly released her first studio single, 'Nkubukinze'. In 2016, she released her debut album, 'Sembera'.

The project included hit singles, 'He Go Down', 'Gyobera', and 'Bikoola'. Ntale has been hosted on many international platforms such as TV Programme, 'Focus on Africa' by BBC, Blankets & Wine and the Kampala City Festival. She has also been the recipient of many coveted awards which include, 'Best Female Breakthrough Artist', which she won in 2013 and more recently, 'Best Female Artist' at the TUMA Uganda Awards in 2017.

In 2018, Ntale sold out an entire concert at Kampala Serena Hotel. The "#NtaleUnchained Live' Concert was organized by her manager and sister - Sandra Ntale. Following this concert, Ntale left Swangz Avenue and formed her own independent management team. It was with this new team in 2019, that Ntale performed at the SXSW Festival, an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, music festivals and conferences that take place in mid-March in Austin, Texas, United States.

Her new deal with UMG Nigeria also extends into a partnership with U-Live Africa (a division of Universal Music Group Nigeria), with the division producing her annual concert Ntalé Live.

