Nigeria: Insecurity - Army Establishes 'Super Camp' in Niger State

Minna — Following escalation of insecurity in parts of Niger state particularly in Rafi, Mariga,Shiroro and Munyan Local governments the Nigerian Army has established a camp in Kontokoro to tackle bandits and kidnappers.

In recent times, villagers in the areas bordering Niger and Kaduna states have come under attack by bandits and kidnappers as well as cattle rustlers making life unbearable for the people as well as truncating social and economic activities of people in the communities.

The camp which is well manned and equipped is tagged "Super Camp" and is believed to be the " right answer to insecurity in the areas".

The Commander 31 Field Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army Brigadier General Gideon Ajetumobi said the establishment of the camp "will create military presence in the areas thereby putting an end to insecurity that had hitherto bedeviled the area and some parts of the state".

Brigadier General Gideon Ajetunmobi who briefedi the Secretary to the Government of Niger state Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane who was on a visit to the " Super Camp" said the arrangement " Will no doubt bring about the much desired solution to the migration of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring States to Niger State due to military operations in the neigbouring States".

The Commander told the government scribe that the "Super Camp" "is provided with adequate facilities and located on a 700 x 700 metres of land and has about 200 soldiers. He did not elaborate further.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane assured the Soldiers at the Camp of government readiness to provide additional facilities, adding that the present administration led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello would continue to collaborate with the military and other paramilitary organizations so as to totally stem out the activities of Bandits, Kidnappers and Cattle Rustlers in the State.

Matane noted that though insecurity was prevailing in the state, it had not reached a very dangerous dimension because all the security agencies in the state had been very proactive in addressing the issue.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kotonkoro, Alhaji Isa Usman expressed optimism that the establishment of the Super Camp in Kotonkoro would address the migration, unacceptable wanton carnage and other security challenges perpetrated by Bandits and kidnappers in the area.