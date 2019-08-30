Zimbabwe: Neighbours Expose Thieving Maid After U.S.$700 Heist

30 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 23-year-old woman employed as a maid allegedly stole USD$700 from her employer, quit her job and went on a shopping spree of her life.

Thandiwe Mataruse was however sold out by neighbours she had bought some furniture which was seen being delivered by a truck at her homestead.

She denied stealing from her employer when she appeared before a Masvingo magistrate, Candice Kasere.

She told court that the furniture was in fact bought by her husband, who is an illegal gold panner in the area.

Prosecutors told court that on 9 July this year, Mataruse went to her workplace at Joseline Shamhuyarira's shop where she was employed as a cleaner.

Court heard that while she was doing her duties, her employer was counting money from her previous daily takings which amounted to USD$900 and ZW$1 200 and she went on to leave the money safely in a purse behind the counter.

Court was further told that the shop owner went outside to meet someone and left her employee busy with her work.

"Owner of the shop later came back and started helping her employee with cleaning. When a customer arrived wanting to buy in the shop, that's when she realised that cash amounting to US$700 was missing in the purse.

"Mataruse was asked if she knew anything about the missing money and she professed ignorance over the matter and she later quit her job," Prosecutor Mbambo told the court.

Court heard that six days after the incident, Shamhuyarira received information from Mataruse's neighbours that her former employee had just received a delivery of some new household furniture she had just bought.

This angered Shamhuyarira who went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Mataruse.

A kitchen unit, mattress, solar panels, a home theatre system among other items were discovered at Mataruse's house.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.