Cameroon: Dschang, Foumbot - Internally Displaced Persons Receive Assistance, Assurance

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji rounded off his visit to distribute the Head of State's assistance to Internally Displaced people who have escape the crisis in the North West and South West Regions and have found refuge in the West Region on August 28, 2019 in Foumbot in the Noun Division. This concerned displaced persons found in the Noun Division. On the first day of the visit, after Minister Atanga Nji finished from the West Regional capital, Bafoussam, he went directly to Dschang, headquarters of the Menoua Division where he chaired the ceremony for the distribution of the assistance to some 700 families that have some 2, 000 beneficiaries. The message was virtually the same that he has come on the instructions of the Head of State, Paul Biya to distribute his assistance to salvage the situation of the people and assure them that government has put everything in place for peace to return to the affected regions so that the displaced people can go back to their native villages. On Wednesday afternoon, he went to Foumbot after chairing a security meeting to assess the security situation of West Region in Bafoussam. The assistance was destined to 700 families. The Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Mariatou Yap said 500 of the families are in Foumbot Subdivision and 200 families in Kouptamo Subdivision. The assistance included 700 mattresses each for a family; 1400 blankets, 1400 bags of rice, 175 cartons of savon, 100 cartons of fish, 234 cartons of oil and 34 cartons of sugar. Minister Atanga Nji used the occasion to tell the displaced people that he came with the comfort of the Head of State. He told the people to have trust in government for measures were taken to ensure that the situation returns to normal. He told the educational authorities in the Noun Division that President Paul Biya has instructed them to give priority to the education of children in the admission of children in schools. He further told the that truth can only come from the government. The Minister told the displaced people that the future was with the government and not secessionists. The Minister announced that the 700 families have been provided the means of transportation back to their host localities.