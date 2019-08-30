Cameroon: Logging Practices - 15 Companies Adhere to New Legality Initiative

Results of the year-long Open Timber Portal project were presented to stakeholders in Yaounde on August 29, 2019.

Some 15 out of the 50 logging companies operating in the country have joined the Open Timber Portal, OTP, a new initiative to make information on their activities more accessible to the public. At a ceremony in Yaounde on August 29, 2019 to present results of the 12-month-long project, it was also disclosed that almost 270 documents on logging activities are now available on OTP. Such information concerns award of logging licences and the various dues paid, workers' rights ... The project was undertaken by a local charity, Field Legality Advisory Group, FLAG Cameroon. "With the portal now functional in Cameroon, wood buyers who insist on transparency and legality issues can visit the website instead of addressing their requests to the 15 compliant logging companies," explained Jean Cyrille Owada, Head of the "Promotion and Appropriation of the Open Timber Portal, OTP Project in Cameroon" at the occasion. Stakeholders listened to the activities carried out, results obtained and made recommendations for improvements. "For the future, there will be need to continue to reach out to the other 35 hesitant logging companies in the country," Owada added. Also speaking at the event, Njiké Horline Bilogue Mvogo, Secretary General of FLAG Cameroon, recalled that the project began on September 5, 2019 and was due to last 12 months - though three months were eventually added to round up field activities. The project was financed by the Food and Agricultural Organisation, FAO, United Kingdom Aid and the European Union, to the tune of 99, 859 American dollars (about 59,156 million FCFA). The objective was to make the portal functional in Cameroon and get the government to begin to use the tool after logging companies had uploaded the required information. The project technical partner was the United States of America-based World Resources Institute, WRI. Open Timber Portal is an Internet platform that promotes compliance with legal requirements in timber harvest and trade by compiling information from government, the private sector and third party forest monitors in producer countries. Its advantage is that it brings transparency to timber operations. OTP makes public previously inaccessible information about on-the-ground logging management practices and compliance with timber legality requirements. It compiles information from three main sources - official concession boundaries and the list of registered timber producers provided by government, documents uploaded voluntarily by timber producers to demonstrate compliance, and observations by third-party forest monitors. The OTP was designed by the World Resources Institute in consultation with government, the private sector and the civil society. Designers say the website is necessary for better sourcing of information on logging, ensuring level playing field amongst timber suppliers, providing many initiatives with no central coordination, and for facilitating effective enforcement of timber legality initiatives. The Open Timber Portal is meant to be used by timber companies, government agencies, timber buyers, enforcement agencies, third-party forest monitors, civil society organisations and NGOs, and donors. FLAG Cameroon is active in Central Africa. It has in the last six years carried a number of activities in the sub-region, including training, institutional assistance, research, and natural resource governance with focus on legality and transparency issues.