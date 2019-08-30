Cameroon: 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Indomitable Lionesses Poised for Victory

29 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team is training ahead of the second leg qualifier that will take place in Yaounde on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The national women's football team is in camp in Mbankomo near Yaounde to prepare for the return leg of the second round 2020 Olympic Games qualifier. The encounter will take place at the Yaounde Ominsports Stadium on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. After securing a 1-1 tie with Ethiopia in the away leg on August 26, at the Bahir Dar International Stadium, some 50km from Addis Ababa, the Lionesses are back home and are already training hard for the game. Cameroon's goal was scored by Michaela Abam at the 46th minute and Ethiopia levelled scores nine minutes to the end of the game. For next Tuesday's match the Head coach, Alain Djeumfa and the players are working out winning strategies in order to secure a ticket for the third round of the competition. The team currently in camp is made up of 14 home based players with six others plying their trade abroad. They are Farida Machia, Michaela Abam, Leuko Chibosso, Feudjio Raissa and Aboudi Onguene. Some of the players were unable to join the team in Ethiopia as they were involved in club duties. They are Nchout Ajara Njoya, Falone Meffoumetou, Augustine Edjangue Siliki, Awona and Ngock Yango Grace. Reports say, these players have since joined the team and are working tirelessly to be able to face the challenge ahead. Training takes place twice every day and the technical bench is working hard to avoid any errors in the return leg next week. In case of a victory Cameroon will play against the winner of the match between DR Congo and Equatorial Guinea. At press time yesterday the match was still going on. The third round qualifiers will be played in October 2019 to get Africa's representative for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Cameroon will be seeking for a second ticket for Olympic Games while Ethiopia will be looking for their first ever qualification. Only the best three teams will qualify for the Olympic Games.

