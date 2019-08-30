Cameroon: Buea - Keeping the City Alive

29 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Parallel to social media threats of a lock-down floated by armed groups, the capital of the South West Region, Buea, has remained in peaceful activity.

The main entrance into the city, which is the bus-station of Mile 17, continued its normal activities yesterday with commuters taking their various destinations in various transport agencies. The central part of the park was as usual animated with petty traders selling fruits, water, bread, as well as park stores were open to the public. Although school resumption fever has added pomp to the social warmth and mobility, buying and selling continued to turn the wheel of social interaction. The usual hustling and bustling continued from the Mile 17 Park running through Molyko, Bonduma, Great Soppo, and Clerks Quarters to Buea Town. The branching direction to Bokwaongo equally gained steam with the various Bars, shops, and road side hawkers in full activity. To dispel rumours of mass exodus due to fears sparked by separatists' armed groups, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai was in the Mile 17 Bus station Tuesday 27 August 2019 to observe if it was the case. Mr. Okalia left the park, after charting with transporters and various park users, with the conviction that no such stampede was happening. He asked where the massive pull-out from the Region was leading. He called on the population to remain calm and peaceful as the State was taking care of their protection. Governor Okalia who took a bath of the Mile 17 population appealed for love with one another as well as vigilance to ward off any attempts to disrupt the new-found peace. Molyko The student arena of Molyko is in real school return mood with the entrance to the University of Buea in commercial, commuting and socializing ambiance. Roadside booth enabling electronic registration into the various Faculties of the University continued even in greater heat. Youngsters many of whom are new in town are meeting their mates of previous schools and rejoicing in chats and hocks. Bunduma The various stores lining the street-sides were open and the famous motor spare-parts business was underway. The restaurants and the beer retailing houses were in activities serving their various customers. Town-taxis were plying the roads from Mile 17 to Buea Town and picking passengers as usual. Great Soppo The major central market at Great Soppo has gone unperturbed for all its affluent days. Owing to some agitations in the peripheral localities of Buea sometimes giving way to sporadic attacks though quickly quelled by the Forces, the Soppo Market has gained steam in recent times. Almost every family plans their purchases having in mind the Soppo Market as their destination. Clerks Quarters As a main hub both in troubled and peaceful times, Clerks Quarters harbours key bakeries which are always jammed for bread buyers. The numerous shops constructed by the Buea Council are a resort to many working class persons who stop there to buy each day on return from offices. The Major drinking house known as Whitehouse was in full activity as neighbouring bars received the overflowing thirsty population.

