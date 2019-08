Khartoum — Early warning unit at the General Meteorological has detected thunderstorms with high winds in parts of Greater Kordofan, Greater Darfur, Sinnar, Al-Gezira and White Nile states.

Clouds are expected to cause heavy rains in these areas this evening

The unit warned that the expected rains will cause a high flow in the valleys, appealing to the citizens in those areas to be vigilant and take the necessary measures.