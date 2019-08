Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed, received at the Republican Palace on Thursday the UN Resident Representative and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop and her office team.

Gwi announced in a press statements the UN readiness to support the just representation of the Sudanese women in all levels and fields, adding that they are pleased to work with the new government in Sudan and to support the Sovereignty Council.