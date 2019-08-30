Africa: Ayesha Musa, Raga Nicola Receive African Women Delegation

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The members of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed and Raga Nicola, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the special envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Women and Gender, Bineta Diop, and her accompanying delegation which included women representatives and academicians.

Diop lauded in a press statement after the meeting the representation that the Sudanese women enjoy by having assuming two seats in the sovereignty Council.

She said that the delegation exchanged views and ideas during the meeting with the council's two members over the status of women in Sudan and other African countries as well as the efforts exerted for empowerment of women, adding that the delegation heard important views from the two members.

Ms. Diop said the dispatching of this big delegation by the AU confirms the AU oncern with Sudan, referring in this regard to the key role played by the AU in the arrangements of interim period in Sudan, pointing to Sudan importance to the unity and stability in Africa.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.