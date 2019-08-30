Africa: Ayesha Musa, Raga Nicola Receive African Women Delegation

Khartoum — The members of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed and Raga Nicola, received at the Republican Palace Thursday the special envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Women and Gender, Bineta Diop, and her accompanying delegation which included women representatives and academicians.

Diop lauded in a press statement after the meeting the representation that the Sudanese women enjoy by having assuming two seats in the sovereignty Council.

She said that the delegation exchanged views and ideas during the meeting with the council's two members over the status of women in Sudan and other African countries as well as the efforts exerted for empowerment of women, adding that the delegation heard important views from the two members.

Ms. Diop said the dispatching of this big delegation by the AU confirms the AU oncern with Sudan, referring in this regard to the key role played by the AU in the arrangements of interim period in Sudan, pointing to Sudan importance to the unity and stability in Africa.