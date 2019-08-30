Sudan: Experts Praise Military Men Efforts in Handling Sudan's Cries

Khartoum — The political experts and university professor Dr. Issam Dakin praised Armed forces, Rapid support Forces (RSF) and the security apparatus in rescuing the floods and rainfall affected people in Khartoum, the while Nile and North Kordofan States.

He said the respective forces responded promptly to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

Dakin said the Sudanese people would never ever forget Rapid Support Forces commander Lt (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo walking deeper into mud and clay to inspect the affected population personally.

In addition, he said the Sudanese people would never forget the urgent aid delivered on spot by Public Intelligence Service to affected people in White Nile state.

Moreover, Dakin praised mobilization of Rapid Support forces for halting the bleeding of blood of the struggling two parties (Nuba and Banyi Amir tribes) in Port Sudan town.

Dakin described security and military apparatuses as have observed their obligations towards public cries with responsible manner.

At time Dakin accused some political forces without identifying them, saying they focused their attention on power sharing.

For his part Dr. Nagi Ali Bashir said that Rapid Support forces were no longer unidentified forces or moving in secret missions.

He said the RSF has surpassed obligations as guarantor of the Sudanese revolution and defender of the nation's boundaries - towards operating as humanitarian organization providing aid to floods and rainfall affected population.