Sudan: Experts Praise Military Men Efforts in Handling Sudan's Cries

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The political experts and university professor Dr. Issam Dakin praised Armed forces, Rapid support Forces (RSF) and the security apparatus in rescuing the floods and rainfall affected people in Khartoum, the while Nile and North Kordofan States.

He said the respective forces responded promptly to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

Dakin said the Sudanese people would never ever forget Rapid Support Forces commander Lt (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo walking deeper into mud and clay to inspect the affected population personally.

In addition, he said the Sudanese people would never forget the urgent aid delivered on spot by Public Intelligence Service to affected people in White Nile state.

Moreover, Dakin praised mobilization of Rapid Support forces for halting the bleeding of blood of the struggling two parties (Nuba and Banyi Amir tribes) in Port Sudan town.

Dakin described security and military apparatuses as have observed their obligations towards public cries with responsible manner.

At time Dakin accused some political forces without identifying them, saying they focused their attention on power sharing.

For his part Dr. Nagi Ali Bashir said that Rapid Support forces were no longer unidentified forces or moving in secret missions.

He said the RSF has surpassed obligations as guarantor of the Sudanese revolution and defender of the nation's boundaries - towards operating as humanitarian organization providing aid to floods and rainfall affected population.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.