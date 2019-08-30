Ghana: 13 Arrested for Attacking Police At Libga

Thirteen persons have been arrested for attacking the police at Libga, a farming community in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern Region.

The suspects were part of a group that yesterday attacked the police, deplored to the community to effect arrest of a wanted person, and vandalised the police vehicle with registration number NR 9124-19.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in an interview.

He explained that the police went to the community with a letter to invite a suspect, who was wanted in connection with a case of causing harm, but the residents came out in their numbers to prevent the police from effecting the arrest.

DSP Tanko stated that the people upon seeing the police vehicle attacked the police and in the process damaged the vehicle.

According to him, it took a reinforcement team from the regional police headquarters some time to rescue their colleagues.

DSP Tanko said the people spontaneously besieged the police hitting the vehicle with all kinds of objects, but the reinforcement team apprehended 13 suspects, including one female.

He revealed that a search on the female suspect led to the recovery of a single barrelled gun, adding that all the suspects were put before the District Court yesterday.

DSP Tanko said three suspects, including the female accused, were granted bail to reappear on Friday September 2.