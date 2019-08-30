Sudan: Indian Ambassador Stands On Tourism Opportunities in Sinnar

Sinnar — The Director of the Tourism Administration at the State of Sinnar Mohamed Abdullah Hussein has said that the visit of the Indian Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal to the state was aimed at identifying the tourism potential in the state and its economic resources, in addition to the projects of Sinnar as the Capital of Islamic Culture. During a meeting with the ambassador on Wednesday, Hussein stressed the continuation of cooperation between the two sides to develop tourism in the state, pointing out that the natural conditions is not allowing access now to Al-Dinder Federal Tourist Reserve, stressing the importance of paving roads and preparing the reserve so that everyone can access it at any time throughout the year.