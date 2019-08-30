Sudan: Indian Ambassador Stands On Tourism Opportunities in Sinnar

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sinnar — The Director of the Tourism Administration at the State of Sinnar Mohamed Abdullah Hussein has said that the visit of the Indian Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal to the state was aimed at identifying the tourism potential in the state and its economic resources, in addition to the projects of Sinnar as the Capital of Islamic Culture. During a meeting with the ambassador on Wednesday, Hussein stressed the continuation of cooperation between the two sides to develop tourism in the state, pointing out that the natural conditions is not allowing access now to Al-Dinder Federal Tourist Reserve, stressing the importance of paving roads and preparing the reserve so that everyone can access it at any time throughout the year.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Travel
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.