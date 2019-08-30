Sudan: The SLIA Vows to Support the Transitional Government

29 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Liberal Independent Alliance (SLIA) has vowed to back up and assist the transitional government led by the Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamadok.

Head of the Alliance Adel Dafaallah Musa insisted in a statement to SUNA Thursday the the importance of giving concern to agricultural projects such as Gezira: Agadi: Al-Rahad: Assalaya: Kenana and other national schemes which had suffered systematic negligence.

On other hand, Musa stressed the importance of reaching comprehensive peace and formulating a permanent constitution.

He explained that the country has not witnessed any permanent constitution making snice the independence.

SLIA has accused some foreigners in Khartoum of looting the Sudanese resources and destroying the economy.

Meanwhile, the alliance called for national coherence in order to build nation and formulating laws to control the foreign existence in the country.

The Alliance members have urged the transitional government to encourage the Sudaneseliving abroad to transfer their savings and to contribute to improving the people's livelihood.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

