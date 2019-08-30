Sudan: SC Reviews Security Situations in Port Sudan

Khartoum — The Soveregnity Council reviewed, Thursday, a number of issues including the efforts of the rains and floods Committee, the role of national media, realization of peace in the country and the security situations in Port Sudan.

The Council heard to a detailed report on therainfall situation presented by the Strategic Committee for Rains and Floods presented by the Committee Chairman, General Ibrahim Jaber.

The Member of the Council, Ayesgha Musa has briefed the council members on the meetings she held with the delegation of the Resident Representative of the UN, the African Woman delegation and the Envoy of the Head of the African Union to Sudan.