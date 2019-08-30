Sudan: Ministry of Water Resources Denies Arrest of Any of Its Staff

Khartoum — Official spokesman of Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Ibrahim Yassin Shaglawi calling for not heeding rumors circulated to impede work and target competences and professionalism of the ministry workers , denying arrest of any employee of the ministry for any reason.

He said in a press statement that the ministry knows its role and national duties and that the ministry workers remained carrying out tasks assigned to them amid all conditions and challenges allover the past period in support of f stability and the citizens' tranquility.

He added that the ministry was known in all stages of its development with high professionalism and good performance and that the Ministry of Water resources renews resolve through its workers to provide service with high quality for favor of the homeland and the citizens and in support of stability and stability.