Sudan: Al-Burhan Attends Hand-and-Taker Over of Defense System Industry

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council , General Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Council of Trustees of Defense System Industry , Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan attended Thursday the hand-and-take over of Defense System Industry in the presence of members of the council of trustees and security and police senior officials.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has awarded al-Nelein Order (first class) to Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Director of the Defense System Industry in recognition of the great efforts and responsibilities he shouldered uo during his work for Defense System Industry, appreciating the role of Engineer Mohamed Al-Hassan and the Defense System Industry in developing the Armed Forces.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Hassan has expressed his pleasure over the honoring and expressed his gratitude to the Defense System Industry employees.

He wished success for his successor, Maj. Gen. Dafaalla Khamis.