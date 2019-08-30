Liberia: Women Right Group Appreciates Senator Lawrence for Admitting Wrong

29 August 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence's angry outburst against her colleague Senator Saah H. Joseph may have caused some outraged in many quarters, but the swift admittance of her wrong has received applauds from the Girls for Change Organization (GFC), a community based group working for the development of young women and girls.

Senator Lawrence on August 22, 2019 reportedly drenched her colleague Senator Joseph with a cup of tea for his decision to prematurely adjourn session. But hours later, she took to social media regretting her action and apologized.

In a statement Executive Director Ora Barclay Keller said the group, Girls for Change Organization condemns the action describing it as dead wrong and counterproductive to any sermon of non-violence. At the same time, the group is pleased with the swift admittance of wrong by the Grand Bassa County Senator.

The statement said "we believe that all form of violence is wrong. The group furthered appreciates the fact that Senator Lawrence would muster the courage to express regrets over her actions and apologized for disappointing her supporters and call on others to do same".

"Though Senator Lawrence's action is unfortunate, she will earn some respects for quickly realizing her wrong and apologizing to her victim. If everyone especially, those people in power can admit their wrongs and apologize, most of the violent incidences would have been avoided", the group maintained.

