Liberia: LinCSA Staff Benefit in House Training

In a drive to ensure improve job performance at the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LinCSA) Thursday climaxed a one-day intensive working session.

The gathering which brought together high and low ranking officials of the commission was among other things aimed at addressing key indoor and outdoor activities of the Commission.

According to the Chairman of the Commission T. Maxwell Grigsby, performance at various line ministries and agencies is key, but will take time due to diverse reasons.

He said lack of funding to enhance capacity growth as well as limited support is among few reasons for low performance but noted that over time things will improve.

Atty. Grigsby told reporters Thursday that there is a verbal commitment with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to provide initial support to the Commission something he noted is welcoming.

Mr. Grigsby said though performance will take time but challenged his workers to be up to the task to ensure the effective operations of the Commission else, "they will take the exit door".

He said the Commission as part of its activities will continue with more technical capacity building as well as the core functions and related activities of the LiNCSA.

According to him, the ongoing reform mechanism is also intended to show case a different and more effective and efficient way of running government.

The LiNcsa boss disclosed further that the commission has a plan in place to launch Arms and Drugs Control Clubs in various Schools in Liberia.

The focus among other things is to help educate the younger population about the danger of drugs and other harmful substances and to help transform them into Ambassadors for the common good of the nation and its people.

He said it is about time that the younger generation bring on board new ideas and other meaningful activities into public service to dispel the negative perspective about them in society.

Unlike what is been perceived in the public, Atty. Grigsby said there is a conducive working atmosphere at various lines ministries and agencies noting that there are more people on the job than those who are out of the job respectively.

The Thursday activities saw a special working session conducted by the Assistant Director of Pensions at the Civil Service Agency Darrylene Dixon Swaray who drilled LiNCSA employees through on the functions as well as activities of the CSA with focus on pension benefits and many others.

At the same time, a representative of NASSCORP Mrs. Duncan explained the workings of NASSCORP's activities.

Mrs. Duncan placed the discussions into basically three categories namely: National Pension Scheme, Injury Pension Scheme and the Welfare Scheme.

She said two of the three schemes are important and beneficial to employees of Government with a focus on a 100 Monthly or 144 Monthly contributions by individuals to the process especially for those who fall below or after the 1980 categories respectively.

The interactive discussion was welcoming as the Commission's employees asked several questions and issues which were as well responded to by the technicians of Government.

According to Atty. Grigsby, the engagements will continue with relevant government functionaries for the purpose of better employees' motivation including performance and many others.

He said his personnel listing of about thirty six employees and five contractors show that there are some people who have reached the legal pension age but it was key for them to be well informed about how and why the process is done before taken decision.

Additionally, he stated that the process was also intended to give the employees a fair share of their potential benefits and how the process works especially with the technicians.

"Workforce motivation and improve job performance is cardinal to the overall growth of government activities," the LiNCSA boss.

On the side lines of the assets declaration, he clarified that he did declare his assets in line with the laws of the Country contrary to media reports.

He said assets declaration should not be seen as a nightmare to public officials because it is part of good governance practices that is healthy for the State and its people.

As the Commission continues its ongoing reform process, Mr. Grigsby noted that more efforts are in the making to help revamp the commission for the common good of the Country.

He pledged his commitment to the implementation of requisite policies and guidelines in effectively regulating legal activities of the Commission.

The LiNCSA boss pointed out that adhering to rule of law of the Country should be a concern of all Liberians.

Currently major renovation work is ongoing at the Commission to ensure a conducive working environment for the employees.