Liberia and China Sign Agreement to Extend SKD Sports Complex Project

30 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Governments of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement for the extension of Chinese assistance project at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville to include additional facilities.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the signing ceremony took place in Monrovia on Thursday, 29 August in the Conference Room of the Ministry on the 4th Floor.

The new facilities to be added include the Electronic / Fire Control, Monitoring, and Sound Systems.Acting Foreign Minister Henry B. Fahnbulleh signed for the Government of Liberia while Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Fu Jijun signed for his Government.

The agreement is aimed at expanding the SKD facilities as part of the ongoing China-Aided Renovation Project of SKD Sport complex.

After the signing, Chinese Ambassador Fu Jijun says since 1986, the People's Republic of China has continued to play a pivotal role in Liberia's sports development.

The Chinese Envoy also expresses delight that the SKD is used for other national events such as Inaugural Day Programs as well as Independence Day ceremonies.

Ambassador Fu Jijun expresses confidence that the Liberia-China Technical Cooperation Agreement will continue to serve as a conduit through which the SKD Sports Complex will be expanded and equipped to serve as a significant Sports Center for the Liberian People.

Ambassador Fu Jijun also uses the occasion to highlight the longstanding bilateral relations between Liberia and China, adding that the engagements between the two countries will be further strengthened in the future.

Commenting on the overhead bridges to be constructed at the SKD Boulevard Junction, the Chinese Ambassador discloses that after the completion of technical modalities, the PRC will now commence the implementation of said project.

For his part, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry B. Fahnbulleh, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, expresses deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China for what he terms as a steadfast support from the Chinese people to their Liberian counterparts.

Minister Fahnbulleh further observes that the People's Republic of China has proven over the years to be a worthy and reliable development partner to Liberia, stressing that Liberia attaches great importance to the Bilateral Technical Cooperation Agreements with China including other pending meaningful projects.

The Liberian Deputy Foreign Minister recalls with deep appreciation China's contribution to Liberia in both the infrastructure and human development sectors, stating that the Government of Liberia will forever remain appreciative to China for being one of its reliable partners.

The Acting Foreign Minister then assures the Chinese Envoy that Liberia will continue to work cooperatively with the People's Republic of China aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

Meanwhile, following the ceremony marking the signing of Technical Cooperation Agreement between Liberia and China, the two sides used the occasion to exchange Handover Certificate for 2,675 metric tons of rice being provided to the Government of Liberia by PRC.

It can be recalled that in June this year, the People's Republic of China provided an emergency assistance to Liberia in the tone of 2,675 tons of rice.-Press release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Sport
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.