Liberia and China Sign Agreement to Extend SKD Sports Complex Project

The Governments of Liberia and the People's Republic of China have signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement for the extension of Chinese assistance project at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville to include additional facilities.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the signing ceremony took place in Monrovia on Thursday, 29 August in the Conference Room of the Ministry on the 4th Floor.

The new facilities to be added include the Electronic / Fire Control, Monitoring, and Sound Systems.Acting Foreign Minister Henry B. Fahnbulleh signed for the Government of Liberia while Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Fu Jijun signed for his Government.

The agreement is aimed at expanding the SKD facilities as part of the ongoing China-Aided Renovation Project of SKD Sport complex.

After the signing, Chinese Ambassador Fu Jijun says since 1986, the People's Republic of China has continued to play a pivotal role in Liberia's sports development.

The Chinese Envoy also expresses delight that the SKD is used for other national events such as Inaugural Day Programs as well as Independence Day ceremonies.

Ambassador Fu Jijun expresses confidence that the Liberia-China Technical Cooperation Agreement will continue to serve as a conduit through which the SKD Sports Complex will be expanded and equipped to serve as a significant Sports Center for the Liberian People.

Ambassador Fu Jijun also uses the occasion to highlight the longstanding bilateral relations between Liberia and China, adding that the engagements between the two countries will be further strengthened in the future.

Commenting on the overhead bridges to be constructed at the SKD Boulevard Junction, the Chinese Ambassador discloses that after the completion of technical modalities, the PRC will now commence the implementation of said project.

For his part, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry B. Fahnbulleh, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, expresses deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China for what he terms as a steadfast support from the Chinese people to their Liberian counterparts.

Minister Fahnbulleh further observes that the People's Republic of China has proven over the years to be a worthy and reliable development partner to Liberia, stressing that Liberia attaches great importance to the Bilateral Technical Cooperation Agreements with China including other pending meaningful projects.

The Liberian Deputy Foreign Minister recalls with deep appreciation China's contribution to Liberia in both the infrastructure and human development sectors, stating that the Government of Liberia will forever remain appreciative to China for being one of its reliable partners.

The Acting Foreign Minister then assures the Chinese Envoy that Liberia will continue to work cooperatively with the People's Republic of China aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

Meanwhile, following the ceremony marking the signing of Technical Cooperation Agreement between Liberia and China, the two sides used the occasion to exchange Handover Certificate for 2,675 metric tons of rice being provided to the Government of Liberia by PRC.

It can be recalled that in June this year, the People's Republic of China provided an emergency assistance to Liberia in the tone of 2,675 tons of rice.-Press release