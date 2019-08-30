Liberia: LAA, Atlanta Discuss Sister Airport Agreement

The Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Bishop Allan Klayee has met with authorities of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in America to discuss the LAA and Atlanta Airport Sister Airport Agreement signed in 2017.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest and most efficient airport in the world. Roy Hadley and Aaron Watson of the AfriTrade Global also joined the team in the Sister Airport discussions.

According to a dispatch, the timing to revisit the Sister Airport Agreement could not have been better as MD Klayee was pleased to inform the group that the Reconstruction of Runway (04-22) at Roberts Internationa Airport (ROB) was completed in May 2018 and the runway is now the best and safest runway in the region.

MD Klayee was also pleased to announce that the new modern Passenger Terminal at ROB was completed in January 2019, and all airlines and passengers are now using the new terminal A with quality service, ensuring a wonderful travel experience.

The new Office Complex at ROB was completed in July 2019 and is now being fully occupied by the LAA staff and all airlines currently flying into ROB. Other on-going projects include the construction of parking decks at ROB and the construction of a 5 megawatt solar hybrid grid to begin in September 2019.

Other projects pending include the expansion of the passenger terminal to include a passenger transit terminal with Duty Free Shops, Banks, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for small factories, assembly plants, bounded warehouses, etc.

Rehabilitation of the James Spriggs Payne Airport in the heart of Monrovia, is being looked at to help facilitate growth of domestic and cargo travel in Liberia. To accommdate and provide for growth in population around the airport, construction of 300 single family residential housing units for rent and ownership is also under discussion.

Some of the topics will include sharing historical data, infrastructure, with a particular focus on the Cargo Village, as the Atlanta Airport does not currently have an Africa aircargo partner.

Liberia is being viewed as a potential opportunity for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta's aircargo program, as plans get undeway. The New Cargo Terminal in Liberia, which is currenty under construction, will be completed in August 2020.

The cargo discussion included how to encourage Delta Air Lines and others to consider Liberia as a cargo destination. In addition, during the MD's visit, the Sister Airport Agreement discussed an Aircraft Maintenance and Aircrafts Parts Supply Center, Aviation Training Center, Capacity Building and Technical Training that will be further explored.

MD Klayee and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport leadership have established a Technical Working Group and have also confirmed an official visit to Liberia in October, 2019 to further discussions on the Sister Airport Agreement.

The Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia in the State of Georgia, Ms. Cynthia Blandford facilitated the meetings with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta's Michael Smith, Senior Deputy General Manager, Alrene Richards-Barr, Airport Director, International Business, and Elliott Paige, Air Service Director, among others.