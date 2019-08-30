Liberia: Court Drops Contempt Charged Against Miss Liberia

Photo: Wokie Dolo/Facebook
Wokie Dolo.
30 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia City Court Magistrate Ernest F. Bana has dismissed a contempt charge against Miss Liberia WokieDolo for her alleged refusal to appear before the court after series of summons were issued for the crime of infringement of intellectual property right.

According to a press release issued Thursday, 29 August, the court's summon for contempt hearing was based on the August 4 and 12 summons allegedly issued to Miss Dolo which she has allegedly ignored.

Miss Dolo earlier denied being served summons as mentioned by the court in its contempt writ issued on Tuesday.

According to Magistrate Bana's ruling on Thursday, the Court cannot hold the defendant in contempt, especially when there is no Sheriff's returns to show or prove that the two summons issued by the court were served and received by Miss Dolo or a representative from her institution La Queen Entertainment.

"This Court has not seen any proof on the service of the summons by law to show that the court's summon was issued and ignored by defendant Dolo. Therefore and in view of the foregoing, the contempt proceeding against WokieDolo before this court is hereby dismissed," Magistrate Bana rules.

The summon against Liberia's Beauty Queen was based on a complaint filed by the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) through Assistant Minister Princess Turkolon.

According to MICAT, the defendant took onto herself the authority to host a beauty pageant throw the La Queen Entertainment and GhassanRasamny of Cape Hotel.Miss WokieDolo after winning the Miss Liberia crown in 2017 has yet to be succeeded since another competition has not been held.

But the beauty queen says the information given by the Ministry is far from the truth.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.