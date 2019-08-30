Zimbabwe: 'Workers' Welfare Our Priority'

30 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Government has put in place several measures to cushion its workers against the rising cost of living that include a pay rise effective this month and other non-monetary benefits.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Sekai Nzenza said Government would continuously look into the welfare of its workers.

Government has yet again taken decisive action to cushion its workers against the economic hardships by offering a cost of living adjustment ranging from 50 percent to 76 percent of one's total package on a sliding scale with effect from 1 August, 2019.

"Government tabled this offer in the meetings of the National Joint Negotiating Council held on 23 August, 2019 and concluded on 27 August, 2019," Dr Nzenza said.

She said the offer came after Government had implemented a 50 percent cushioning allowance to most civil servants in July.

Dr Nzenza said Government had put in place other measures to alleviate the plight of its workers.

"The Public Service Commission has unveiled 25 new additional public service buses which were commissioned by His Excellency President Mnangagwa on 21 August, 2019," she said.

"Government has undertaken to pay-off PSMAS arrears to clear the legacy debt, thereby ensuring that there is reduction on requests for cash upfront payments by health service providers when members are accessing medical services," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.