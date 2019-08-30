Nigeria: 15-Year-Old Girl Stuns At Mpulse Radio Show

All eyes were on 15-year-old Peace Christopher recently as she emerged winner of the mPulse Radio Edutainment show. The show was part of the MTN and Access Bank sponsored event, mPulse Planet which held recently at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Adjudged the biggest summer event for children around the country who attend to experience the year 2044, play and learn about the future of technology, the radio show segment follows the format of the popular TV game show 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'.

It drew a large number of parents as children attempted the questions to win the coveted prize. While each one hopped off the stage with consolation prizes, Christopher proved to be a great contender. In rapid succession, she answered each question with brilliance, leaving the audience stunned.

By the time she got to the eighth question, parents were grinning. But when the presenter asked the tenth, you could feel the tension in the room. Four questions later and everybody screamed in joy!

No doubt, the young pre-teen showed incredible skills that fetched her a resounding applause and accolades. She was rewarded with cool gifts including a brand new phone and goodies stuffed in an mPulse bag.

MTN mPulse is an exciting service which equips students between the ages of 9 and 15 years with the resources they need to maximise their potential.

The service offers kids (primary and secondary school students) a lot of freebies and features such as free birthday credit, free whatsapp, practice questions for Common Entrance, WAEC, JSCE and Jamb, Videos and lots of games.