Nigerian Party Chairman Kidnapped in Abuja

30 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of Action Alliance, has been kidnapped by armed attackers, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr Udeze was kidnapped Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, his wife, Genevieve, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Udeze said her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

"After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened," Mrs Udeze said. "He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank."

The abductors took Mr Udeze away in a black SUV, his wife said. She added that she was on her way to the police station to report the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES has reached out to a police spokesperson in Abuja but yet to receive a response.

Mr Udeze has been the chairman of Action Alliance, a political party made prominent by Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State.

Mr Okorocha had tipped his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him in office under AA amidst rift in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Nwosu lost the governorship election to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the AA had been plunged into crisis since the election.

There were initial attempts to remove Mr Udeze from office by Mr Nwosu and other politicians affiliated to Mr Okorocha, who campaigned and won the seat for Imo West Senatorial District under the APC.

Mrs Udeze said her husband's abduction appeared politically motivated, although there was no apparent indications to corroborate the claim.

The abduction has added to a worsening spate of insecurity across Nigeria, a crisis that has seen thousands of citizens kidnapped for ransoms, wounded or killed by violent criminals.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.