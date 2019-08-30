Ghana: Interior Minister, IGP Visit Families of Slain Cops

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery yesterday led a delegation to commiserate with the families of the two policemen who were murdered on Wednesday, by armed men on the Buduburam, Kasoa Winneba road, in the Central Region.

The deceased, Sergeant (Sgt) Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, both of the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Unit, were murdered in line of duty.

The Minister was accompanied by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, and Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director General Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Director-General Welfare, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Central Regional Police Commander (COP) Paul Manly Awini among others.

At the time the officials visited in the two houses of the deceased officers, there was wailing and sobbing by relatives and loved ones.

Mr Dery assured the public that the police would not allow any person or group of persons to disturb the peace of the country.

He said all personnel of the service would be armed with guns and bullets proof vests to ensure their safety.

The Minister appealed to the public to provide timely and reliable information to the police to clamp down on criminal activities in the communities.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured the families of the deceased of the Police Service's support in terms of their benefits and funeral preparation.

He assured the public that the police would continue to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

The IGP said the police Administration has provided GH¢10,000 to reward anybody or group of persons who would provide information for the arrest of the other accomplices.

A member from the Gyamasi family (name withheld)expressed appreciation to the team.

Sgt Michael Gyamasi is married with five children whilst Lance Corporal Mohammed is married with four children.

As part of the visit the team went to the crime scene to have first hand information about the case.