Ghana: 2nd Leg of Homowo Cycling At Prampram Tomorrow

The second leg of the annual Homowo cycling competition will be held tomorrow in Prampram with cyclists fired up to produce fireworks.

The event follows a successful first stage in Osu last Sunday. Young cyclist Frank Akuffo won that edition narrowly ahead of Togolese international Abinon Ayen and Michael Agbugbalah in second and third positions, respectively.

Already, the three cyclists have created some exciting rivalry ahead of tomorrow's event and would certainly go at each other for the ultimate prize.

Aside the first three cyclists, others who made it in the first 20, would also put up a fight in a bid to improve their time for the final race in Teshie.

Former champion, Isaac Sackey is also yet to come to the party but has promised to bounce back strongly in Prampram.

Sackey told the Times Sports, he had a problem with his bicycle in the first race and was unable to finish.

"I have prepared very well for the tomorrow's race and would give everything to give the current leaders a run for their money," he stressed.

Cycling, he said, is more about taking chances and would ensure that he sets himself in a good space to catch up with the leading bunch.

He commended organisers for the exciting race last Sunday, adding that, the event has seen a massive improvement from past events and was poised for tomorrow's encounter.

Cowbell's Brands Manager, Joseph Ashong said, he was expecting a more interesting competition as the standard of cycling improves.

The Cowbell Cycling Challenge is a partnership between the brand and the Greater Accra Cycling Association led by Mr Kofi Boakye Yiadom.