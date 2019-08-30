Ghana: Tudu Wins Homowo, Sala Draught Tourney

Tudu emerged winners of a special Homowo and Eid ul Fitr draught championship held over the weekend at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch in Accra.

Organised by the Greater Accra Regional Draught Association (GARDA), the event saw over 80 players battling for the ultimate prize.

Tudu maintained their dominance to walk away with the cash prize of GH¢2,000.00 while Teshie and Nungua followed in second and third places and received GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢500.00 respectively.

Speaking at the event, president of the association, George Amon Neequaye, said the event formed part of efforts to improve the interest in the sport across the country.

The competition, he said, was a curtain raiser for the upcoming regional draught league scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks.

"The league is overdue and we need to put this together and extend it to the regions to capture everyone," he stated.

Draught, he said, was older than chess and must also be played professionally, adding that, there are very good players that could match anyone in the world.

"With what we have seen today, we are looking forward to an exciting league since players from Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Prampram have all geared up for the event," he stressed.

The event, he said, was better than the previously held events which served as an indication that the game was progressing.

"We intend to put together an arena to ensure that we get a good place for players as well as the patrons of the game," he added.

He called on corporate entities and individuals to come on board to support the development of the sport in the country.