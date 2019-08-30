Ghana: Vodafone CEO Joins Advisory Council of W.a STEM Hub

The Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been appointed to the International Advisory Council of the West Africa STEM Hub organisation.

The West Africa STEM Hub has a close association with the Western New York STEM Hub, USA and YALI Regional Leadership Centre, West Africa. Its purpose is to empower students through life changing STEM experiences and to tackle careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Its vision is to create an environment where people of all backgrounds embrace a passion to maximise their individual potential.

Patriciais a high ambition leader - combining a commitment to achieving strong performance with creating long-term value and building robust social capital for Vodafone and the community.

With 25-years' experience in telecommunications, she represents one of the leading figures in Ghana's telecom sector.

She was appointed Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana in April 2019, having served in other Directorship roles in the company including Technology Director, Director for Fixed Business/Customer Operations and Acting Director for Consumer Business.

Her vision as Technology Director led to Vodafone being ranked number one twice in voice clarity and 3G+ speed during an independent survey on network quality by P3 Research, based in Germany.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Michelle Kavanaugh, President Emeritus and Acting Executive Director of the Western New York STEM Hub said "Western New York STEM Hub applauds the commitment to STEM from an impressive business and education leader like Patricia who is joining forces on the International Advisory Council of the West Africa STEM Hub."

He said a global allegiance by those with vision will assure a future of innovation that can elevate the lives of the people of West Africa. WNY STEM Hub is proud to join forces in this endeavor."

The Advisory Council is drawn from eminent global STEM Leaders, educationists, researchers, business leaders including Prof. Williams Otoo Ellis (Former Vice Chancellor, KNUST), Ernest Boateng (Group CEO, Global Media Alliance), Commodore Issah Yakubu (Chief Staff Officer, Ghana Navy) and Dr Ashok K. Das (Chief Executive Officer, SunMoksha Asia and US).

Speaking about the appointment, Patricia Obo-Nai said "The future is digital and it is our responsibility to empower the young ones to take up critical positions in this area in order to secure a better future for Africa. I feel extremely privileged to be given this opportunity and I look forward to making a positive contribution to a worthy global cause."