Ghana: Torgbui Sri Appointed Sole Mediator in Bimbila Chieftaincy Dispute

Anloga — The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Awomefia of Anlo and President of the Anlo Traditional Council, Torgbui Sri III, as the sole mediator in the Bimbila chieftaincy dispute.

The Letter of Appointment for the role mediator was presented to the Awomefia by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information at a durbar held at the forecourt of the Anloga District Assembly yesterday, amid cheers from a large gathering.

The event was attended by four other Ministers of State, Mr Salifu Sa'eed; Northern Region, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security; Mr Kofi Dzamesi; Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Dr Archibald Yao Letsa; Volta Region.

Prior to the presentation of the Letter of Appointment, Mr Kan-Dapaah gave the assurance that government would provide all the needed logistics to enable Torgbui Sri to accomplish the job in good time.

He said that by choosing the Awomefia as the sole mediator in the Bimbila conflict, the President had demonstrated his trust not only in Torgbi Sri but also the entire Anlo State.

"Chieftaincy is a great institution we have inherited from our ancestors and we still rely on it, for the wisdom of our chiefs to resolve conflicts," Mr Kan-Dapaah stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Letsa said that the appointment bore yet another testimony of the firm stance of the government to keep faith with the people of the Volta Region.

Mr Sa'eed expressed similar sentiments and said that he had great confidence in Torgbui Sri to execute the task with his rich experience not only as traditional ruler but also as a global peace maker who proved his efficiency in similar roles with the UN in several countries and also in the police service.

On his part, Mr Dzamesi said that the role assigned the Awomefia by the President was a step in the most appropriate direction.

Torgbi Sri pledged to work hard to justify the trust reposed in him by the President and implored all and sundry to support him in this noble and important national duty.

The Awomefia, known in private life and Patrick Agboba, retired from the Ghana Police Service at the rank of Commissioner of Police, years ago.

He performed peace initiative duties for the UN in Namibia, South Africa and Cambodia among other countries.

Torgbi Sri further served as the former Volta Regional Police Commander, Northern Regional Police Commander and a Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Training and Welfare.