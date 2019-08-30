Nigeria: 62-Year-Old Man in NAPTIP Custody Over Defilement of Minor

30 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — A 62-year-old cobbler accused of defiling a 12-year-old student of Aduwawa Secondary School, Benin, Edo State, is currently cooling his heels in the custody of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

It was gathered that the suspect, Chukwudi Augustine, who hails from Ishagu community in Ohazaria Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, do patronise the victim who sells zobo drink.

It was further gathered that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, who handed him over to NAPTIP for investigation and prosecution.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

The suspect allegdly offered N500 for N5O zobo he purchased but the victim who was not having the remaining balance left to come back later for the money.

The Commander, NAPTIP Benin Zone, Nduka Nwanwenne, who disclosed this yesterday in Benin, said two weeks later, the victim went back to the suspect's shop to collect the money but was told that the suspect had left for home.

Nwanwenne said the supect's apprentice then directed the victim to the suspect's house, which is close to the shop.

"On knocking on the door, the suspect dragged her inside the room and raped her. It was the cry of the victim that attracted neighbours who opened the door to rescue her," Nwanwenne added.

He explained that the suspect tried to settle the victim's mother with N50,000 and later reduced it to N30,000 before he was apprehended by men of NSCDC, Edo State Command, who eventually handed him over to NAPTIP.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.