Nigeria: Team Nigeria Continues Gold Rush Everywhere As Games Hit Home Straight

World wrestling No 3 Odunayo Adekuoroye overwhelmed Emmam Ibrahim of Egypt 10-0 in the final of their 57kg category fight of the wrestling events of the 12 African Games in Morocco to claim the gold medal.

In the 68kg category, Commonwealth Games champion, Blessing Oborududu, overpowered Anta Sambou of Senegal 6-0 via pitfall to also win the gold medal of the event while Nigeria and African champion, Blessing Onyebuchi also beat Ivorian Amy YOUIN 10-0 to win the top prize in the 76kg class. That gold was the fifth of the day for Team Nigeria from wrestling alone.

Aminat Adeniyi also retained her African Games title in the 62kg class with another gold medal in the kitty for Team Nigeria.

In badminton, Team Nigeria's squad in the sport won one gold and three silver medals.

The only gold medal was won by Anuoluwapo Opeyori who beat Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius in the Men's Singles.

Before then, Dorcas Adesokan had lost the Women's Singles to South Africa's Johanita Scholtz. The loss was also followed with that of the pair of Deborah Ukeh and Dorcas Adesokan losing the Women's Doubles to Hadia Elsaid and Doha Toufic of Egypt.

In track and field, Nigeria' s Ese Brume won the gold medal in the women's long jump with a 6.69m jump.

Olajide Omotayo defeated Aruna Quadri 4-2 to win the men's singles table tennis event gold medal.

In the women's singles, Egypt's Dina Meshref retained her title to become the first female Egyptian to win the title back-to-back.

To beat Cameroun's Sarah Hanffou, who had earlier edged out Nigeria's Edem Offiong in semifinal, Meshref took charge from the start and controlled the match till end at 11-7, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 to the admiration of the Egyptian fans.

In boxing, Nigeria's Temitope Shogbamu defeated Mozambique's Alcinda Panguane 4-1 in the women's 69kg final to win the gold medal.

In Women's Canoeing C1 500m, Ayomide Bello won the gold in 2 mins, 37.13 secs.

Ayomide again paired Goodness Foloki to post 2mins 13.6o secs to win the gold medal of the women's canoeing C2 500m.