Liberia: Pres. Weah Meets Japanese Prime Minister Today

President George Weah will on today (Friday, August 30, 2019) hold bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, at the Aegean Inter Continental Yokoyama Grand, an Executive Mansion release said in Monrovia.

According to the release, during the bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, President Weah and members of his delegation are expected to acknowledge and commend the Government and people of Japan for the "tremendous development assistance given and continued to be given to Liberia."

President Weah will also promote his Government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), and request the support of the Japanese Government to complete Phase II of the Somalia Drive (now known as Japan Freeway) project.

According to the release, Weah is expected to lobby for both Japanese government's and companies' support and investment for the attainment of the PAPD's critical assets -ranging from roads, bridges and rail to telecommunication and high speed broadband internet connectivity; electricity for domestic and commercial consumption; machinery for mechanized food production; and institutions for vocational training and human skill development.

The President will be accompanied at the meeting by sector ministers and other agencies implementing Japanese funded projects.