Liberia: Mercy Corps, Kvinna Till Kvinna, Eleven CSOs Sign MOU

30 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

New partnerships for "effective advocacy" in LIberia

Mercy Corps Liberia and Kvinna Till Kvinna (KtK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with eleven individual civil society organizations (CSOs) on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Funded by the European Union, the Supporting Effective Advocacy in Liberia (SEAL) program, will help strengthen CSO institutional capacities, providing key technical and financial inputs while supporting gender mainstreaming in their daily operations. The selected group will support Liberia's 2030 agenda for transformation in communities throughout Montserrado, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Rivercess, River Gee, Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties.

Mr. Govinda Acharya, SEAL program manager, commented on the CSO selection processes. "The SEAL program developed detailed guidelines and forms for the Request for Application (RFA), disseminated the RFA information through road-shows carried out in seven counties and attended by around 200 individuals representing several CSOs". The program also made use of local radio stations, newspapers, emails and phone calls to solicit the best possible applicant pool.

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, Massayan Sorsor, Director of the NGO Coordination Desk at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), commended the European Union and implementing institutions for once again showing their profound commitment to the development of Liberia.

He further said, "We envisage this as a golden opportunity for our local NGOs to partner with international NGOs that are here in Liberia to help us grow."

"I am encouraging beneficiaries of this program to make use of this opportunity. We will come after you to make sure that every little penny received from this program is being used for its intended purpose," he said.

John Kollie, executive director of the Liberia Media for Democratic Initiatives (LMDI), spoke on behalf of the CSOs. After thanks to the donors, Mr. Kollie then cautioned an encouraged his colleagues to make good use of the support by making their institutions viable and responsive to the needs of their constituents and beneficiaries.

The eleven selected organizations were: Amu-wulu Forum Inc.; Community Health Care Initiative; Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP); Liberia Agency for Community Development (LACD); Liberia Institute for the Promotion of Academic Excellence (LIPACE); Liberia Media for Democratic Initiatives (LMDI); Special Emergency Activity to Restore Children's Hope (SEARCH); We-Care Foundation; Women Empowerment for Self-Employment (WE4SELF); Youth Coalition for Education in Liberia (YOCEL) and the Youth Movement for Collective Action (UMOVEMENT).

In closing, Mercy Corps and Kvinna till Kvinna extende their appreciation to all the applicants who participated in the process.

