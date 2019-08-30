Ghana: Newmont, Junior Achievement Sign MOU to Promote STEM

Gold mining firm, Newmont Ghana Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its development partner, Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana, to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and careers among young girls.

The two, in line with the MOU have organised the maiden edition of the New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp, an initiative aimed at empowering young girls between the ages of 15 to 25 to broaden their future career options.

The event sought to give the girls an overview of the various career opportunities available to them in mining and develop their interests in the industry.

The two-day event, held at Akyem, brought together 32 girls who contested in the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz from Kinbu, Labone and Wesley Girls Senior High Schools.

Speakers at the event included Newmont Goldcorp Africa's Regional Vice-President for Sustainability and External Relations, Adiki O.Ayitevie, Regional Vice President for Human Resources Awo A. Quaison-Sackey, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante of Accra based Citi FM amongst others.

Speaking about the initiative, Director for Communications and External Relations, Agbeko Azumah at Newmont said that "although progress has been made, women still remain under represented in STEM disciplines; a good reason why young girls must be encouraged to pursue such professions, especially in mining".

The aim of Newmont he said was to "develop the leadership skills of these young women and prepare them for the future. For us at Newmont Goldcorp Ghana, our values of sustainability and inclusion enjoin us to serve as a catalyst for local economic development and ensure the creation of an inclusive environment where all people can thrive".

Through this and other initiatives like its university strategy, he said Newmont Goldcorp Ghana believes that supporting the youth and women, especially in STEM disciplines, would contribute greatly to creating an inclusive and diverse talent pipeline for the mining industry in the near future.