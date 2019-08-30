Ghana: Assemblies Asked to Interrogate Inability to Meet Revenue Targets

Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has asked the assemblies to interrogate the factors contributing to their inability to meet revenue targets.

"There is the need to interrogate the factors contributing to the inability of the assemblies to meet revenue targets, either they are being overambitious in their targets through overspending or simply not collecting efficiently of effectively," he noted.

Mr Amoah made the call when he paid a working visit to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to deliberate on the metropolis' developmental issues and accompanied by two senior officials of the ministry, he indicated that he and his entourage will be visiting assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

He said the assemblies needed to interrogate whether they were being overambitious in their targets, overspending or simply not collecting efficiently and decided to come to the grounds to listen to them, fortify what they already know and also how to address the issues they were facing.

"Issues of sanitation, security, education, health, roads and building permits, boundary disputes among others are keen in the discussions with management of assemblies, a committee is looking at existing disputes between assemblies.

"The constitutional instruments and legislative instruments that established the assemblies indicate the various jurisdictions which should be utilised temporarily solving such issues," Mr Amoah assured.

Felix Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, declared that they would soon dash their share of Common Fund to other assemblies since it was currently struggling to meet Internally Generated Fund (IGF) target for the year.

"It means we were doing well in IGF but now the story has changed due to property rate issues which is affecting revenue collection," he complained and appealed to the ministry for assistance and support.

"The mandate of other governmental institutions especially Tema Development Company and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority were affecting functioning of the assembly, we have managed the situation to avoid conflict but affecting the Assembly, how can we live in a city with three authorities," Mr Annang-la quizzed.

Alhaji Shehu Kadiri, Tema Metropolitan Coordinating Director, observed that the assembly staff strength of 656 out of which 339 were on IGF payroll, accounted for highest IGF staff among district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies in the country, comprising 21 electoral areas, 31 assembly members, 17 departments existed with accommodation, logistical and human resource challenges. -GNA