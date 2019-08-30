Nigeria: Firstbank of Nigeria CEO Receives 'Best Chief Executive Officer' Award

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FirstBank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries has been adjudged the 'Best Chief Executive Officer' of the year at the Digital Innovation and Excellence awards in Accra.

The awards, which climaxed the Digital Banking Summit was aimed at rewarding individuals and groups whose contribution and efforts have spurred growth in the banking industry across Africa.

Dr Adeduntan who has been at the helm of affairs of FirstBank, FBNBank Ghana's parent bank since 2016 had ensured the rollout of the Group's digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dr Adeduntan in Accra on Friday, Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana said the award amply speaks to Dr Adeduntan's commitment to driving the financial inclusion agenda of First Bank group.

"On behalf of Dr Adeduntan and his management team at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, I will like to thank you for recognising the bank's unrelenting quest to meet the needs and preferences of our customers with our deployment of a full bouquet of digital banking services.

Victor Yaw Asante stated that "though humbling, this award reminds us to keep listening and to demonstrate an understanding of our customers' busy, modern lives and connect with them through the provision of solutions that not only meet their needs but also delivers relevant experiences that meet their expectations.

"We would deepen our collaboration with our partners and strive to replicate our success in Nigeria across all our subsidiaries," he said.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the parent bank of FBNBank Ghana operates an extensive distribution network with over 750 business locations (623 branches, 61 quick service points and 69 cash centers/agencies), over 2,500 ATM's and over 19 million customer accounts.

The bank provides a comprehensive range of financial services and has international presence in the United Kingdom, France, DR Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal.