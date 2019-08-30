Ghana: Killing of 2 Cops At Kasoa - CID Receives Docket

The docket on the shooting and killing of the two policemen of the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU), has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu disclosed this to Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said the police would leave no stone unturned to apprehend all suspects involved in the case, and called on the public to volunteer information for the arrest of all those involved in the crime.

It would be recalled that The Ghanaian Times in its Thursday, August 29, 2019, issue, reported that two policemen of the Kasoa Police Command, Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, were on Wednesday shot dead by armed men on the Buduburam-Kasoa-Winneba road in the Central Region.

Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Amissah and Dominic Commey have been arrested in connection with the murder of the two policemen, but two other accomplices are said to be on the run and are being sought by the police.

Information available to the Ghanaian Times indicate that about five persons, who were travelling in an unregistered blue-black Toyota Camry on Wednesday afternoon around 12:23p.m, were signalled by the police to stop at a check-point, but they sped off.

The source said the assailants opened fire at the police, who were in a vehicle chasing them (assailants), killing Sergeant Gyamasi instantly, and Lance Corporal Awal, who sustained multiple injuries died on arrival at the Police Hospital.

The suspects were reported to have bolted and abandoned the vehicle in which they were, at Kokrobite, and a search in the vehicle revealed a registered document of a pistol, and about six 40mm shells were found at the crime scene.

Meanwhile the police administration has condemned the attack and killing of two policemen of the Kasoa Police Command, who were on duty at Buduburam, Kasoa-Winneba road.

The police administration assured that strenuous efforts were ongoing to arrest all other perpetrators of the murder.

A team of experts had been dispatched from the police headquarters to support the Central Regional Command in investigations.

It would be recalled that Corporal Agartha Nana Nabin, who was promoted posthumously to Sergeant, was shot on July 30, this year, while on duty at a snap checkpoint at the Kumbungu road near the Star Oil filling station in the company of two colleagues, and two riffles were taken from the scene.

Corporal Bernard Antwi was also killed on August 19, this year, last week by unknown assailants at Dome Junction, near Manso Abodom, in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region whilst on his way to Antoakrom.

Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare who was on guard duty at the Dukes Petroleum Filling station in Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region was found dead in a plastic chair on August 20, this year.