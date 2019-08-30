Nigeria: Families Demand N2 Billion Apology From Police Over Killings

30 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The families of two men, Ogheneovo Gabriel and Ayodele Solaja, who four policemen shot dead at Ipaye, Ojo, Lagos, for alleged phone robbery, have absolved their late sons of any crime.

The families have, therefore, demanded a public apology, the sum of N2 billion from the police as compensation and the release of the bodies of their children for burial.

The policemen were alleged to have shot the two men to death on August 19, 2019 over an accusation they were robbers.

The video of the extra-judicial killing went viral on the social media, attracting the attention of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

Consequently, the policemen, namely Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, all of the Adolf police station, Iba, were arrested, tried and dismissed from the force.

The four policemen are also standing trial in court for murder.

The families of the slain men, who spoke through their lawyers, Adesina Ogunlana, said they wanted to clear the names of their sons that had been "tarnished" before they sue the police for irreparable damages caused to the families.

Ogunlana, at a press conference held yesterday in his office in Lagos, described Gabriel as "a genuine" businessman, and Solaja as a Youth Corps member serving in Kogi State before his death.

The two men, the lawyer said, were in Lagos for the Sallah celebration when they were shot by the police.

Ogunlana, who expressed "deep suspicion and reservation" on police investigation into the matter, appealed to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Lagos State Commissioner of Justice to wade into the issue "to ensure that justice prevails."

