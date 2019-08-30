South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Intervenes At Elonwabeni Home for the Frail and Aged

press release

KZN Government's stich in time intervention saves old age home from closure

A timely intervention by the province of KwaZulu-Natal government has offered rescued scores of elderly and frail people from a bleak future.

Thanks to the intervention, the Elonwabeni Home for the Frail and Aged which was due to cease operations owing to financial difficulties will continue to operate, thereby reassuring its aged and frail citizens of sanctuary.

The home, a non-profit organisation situated in the Greater Kokstad Municipality in the south of the province, was due to close down last year after it ran into serious financial difficulties owing to administration.

This spelled bleak prospects for the citizens of the Home, many of whom hailing from extremely impoverished backgrounds.

However, all cares were replaced with scenes of wild jubilation and cheers today as the Premier of the Province, Mr Sihle Zikalala visited the Home to get a first hand account of its conditions.

The Premier, who was accompanied Cogta MEC Mr Sipho Hlomuka visited the home as part of Operation Sukuma Sakhe, the provincial government's platform for residents and the executive to discuss and respond to issues affecting communities.

"We are here to assess the impact of the interventions we have made to save this very important facility from closing down.

The provincial government is happy that its interventions have stabilised the facility.

As a caring government, we felt it was necessary to step in and ensure that our grandmothers and fathers receive quality services," said the Premier.

The Premier added that government had disbanded the previous errant board and appointed an administrator.

"We are now in the process of ensuring that a new board comprising of men and women who have integrity is appointed as soon as possible to run this facility."

The allegations of mismanagement of funds had been reported to the police for investigation.

"We are happy so far with the investigations relating to the allegations of mismanagement of funds by the center manager including the old age grants of the residents," the Premier added.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier