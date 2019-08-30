Nigeria: Lagos Govt Bans Riders Below 18 Years From Commercial Motorcycle Business

Lagos — The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency, otherwise known as the Lagos Taskforce, has vowed to arrest any rider below 18 years found doing the commercial motorcycle business in the state.

The agency also declared its determination to enforce the law on riding a motorcycle without wearing a crash element, saying it would be ruthless with defaulters.

The Taskforce Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed yesterday that the agency would soon commence a clampdown on commercial motorcyclists plying restricted routes across Lagos.

Egbeyemi said that the agency's operatives impounded 125 motorcycles for flouting the state traffic regulations at Ejigbo and Cele bus stops.

He stated that the agency was compelled to embark on the crackdown following numerous complaints from members of the public on alleged criminal activities perpetrated by commercial motorcycle operators.

He said, "In accordance with the traffic laws, every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider's permit and register his motorcycle with government."

He added that research conducted by the state government revealed that most commercial motorcycles riders were not from Nigeria but from neighbouring countries, and many of them were involved in criminal activities.

He, therefore, warned all commercial motorcycle operators to ensure that their motorcycles were duly registered with the state government as anyone caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.