Nigeria: Agency Urged Council Bosses to Tap Into Social Development Project for Communities

30 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The General Manager of FCT Community and Social Development Project (FCT-CSDP) Dr. Shuaibu Adamu has said the contributions and involvement of the area council chairmen was important to the success of the agency's activities in the territory.

Adamu who made this known during a sensitisation workshop for council chairmen in Abuja yesterday said nothing could be done in the community without the approval of the chairmen.

The exercise had in attendance all the six area council chairmen, the Task Team Leader, CSDP, World Bank, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa and other stakeholders.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

"Community and social development project is about rural development and the area council in FCT is a stakeholder. There is nothing that can be done in the community without the approval of the chairmen because they own the communities; no project is implemented without the chairman writing a letter of approval," he said.

He said the project was to assist area council chairmen in developing local communities and also supporting rural dwellers in ensuring their development because community dwellers contribute a certain part of the fund.

The Task Team Leader Community & Social Development Project (CSDP), World Bank, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa said since the inception of the program 60 community development plans were put in place and 132 micro project executed.

He said with the project, residents have been provided with basic amenities like water, schools, roads and healthcare centres. He said the World Bank invested over 400 million dollars in FCT communities.

The FCT Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in the FCT, Mustapha Adamu Danze assured the agency of their readiness to be fully involved in the program to ensure better lifestyle for residents.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.