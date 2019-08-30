Nigeria: Agency Urged Council Bosses to Tap Into Social Development Project for Communities

The General Manager of FCT Community and Social Development Project (FCT-CSDP) Dr. Shuaibu Adamu has said the contributions and involvement of the area council chairmen was important to the success of the agency's activities in the territory.

Adamu who made this known during a sensitisation workshop for council chairmen in Abuja yesterday said nothing could be done in the community without the approval of the chairmen.

The exercise had in attendance all the six area council chairmen, the Task Team Leader, CSDP, World Bank, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa and other stakeholders.

"Community and social development project is about rural development and the area council in FCT is a stakeholder. There is nothing that can be done in the community without the approval of the chairmen because they own the communities; no project is implemented without the chairman writing a letter of approval," he said.

He said the project was to assist area council chairmen in developing local communities and also supporting rural dwellers in ensuring their development because community dwellers contribute a certain part of the fund.

The Task Team Leader Community & Social Development Project (CSDP), World Bank, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa said since the inception of the program 60 community development plans were put in place and 132 micro project executed.

He said with the project, residents have been provided with basic amenities like water, schools, roads and healthcare centres. He said the World Bank invested over 400 million dollars in FCT communities.

The FCT Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) chairman in the FCT, Mustapha Adamu Danze assured the agency of their readiness to be fully involved in the program to ensure better lifestyle for residents.