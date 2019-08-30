Botswana: Gunners Aim to Rock Boat in Opening Clash

Lobatse — Extension Gunners aims to leave league title defenders Township Rollers' in disarray in their opening encounter of the 2019/20 BTC Premiership campaign.

The Lobatse side surprisingly decided to take the crowd pulling duo's date to the national stadium in Gaborone on August 31 instead of their usual home ground, the Lobatse Sports Complex.

Although 'Mapantsula' lost many key players from their last season squad, there is now renewed optimism in their camp after acquiring some eye-catching names before closure of the transfer window.

Their prime catch is midfield maestro Dirang Moloi from Gaborone United, known for his ability to dictate play and unlock the defence with genius passes. .

The team has also acquired the services of the industrious Lesego Galenamotlhale, the tricky Tshepo Morake and Lesego Molemogi who should add more stability in midfield.

The arrival of experienced defenders in the likes of Olekantse Mambo, Gosegonna Molapisi and Thabo Mosielele should help to shore up the backline which was evidently porous in the last season.

Gunners supporters are also keeping fingers crossed that the acquisition of strikers Vincent Lekorwe from Jwaneng Galaxy and Boipelo Oaitse from Morupule Wanderers will rectify their scoring dilemma after the team lost Ogomoditse Sitang and Lungisani Fanyana in the previous season.

Gunners public relations officer, Willoughby Kemoen said in an interview that 'Mapantsula' would surprise the defending champions.

"We are looking forward to this encounter. We have signed the best players for Gunners over the past five years. We want to return to glory and this is the time. Rollers is unfortunate as we are starting with them," said the buoyant Kemoen.

Kemoen urged supporters to come in numbers to witness the new fangled Gunners.

The spokesperson said the newly signed youngster, Mompati Sautu, who plays behind the strikers is a must watch.

He said all the players were available for new coach, Stanley Mwaanga, except foreign players Sthemiso Hlomphe and Mbabali Nasir, whose work permits are not yet ready.

About taking the match to the national stadium, Kemoen said they have decided that "our category A matches will be played at the national stadium this season because it is more secure. This will also give us more financial returns. We will continue to play more games at Lobatse Sports Complex," he said.

Rollers new coach, Tomas Trucha will be aiming to finally get his first official win at the four times successive league champions.

Trucha has guided Rollers to a CAF champions league preliminary stage exit against Young Africans of Tanzania in his first two official matches.

Mapalastina would be confident of getting the league campaign off to a positive start after retaining most of the squad which won the last season title.

In other fixtures, top flight returnees Tafic welcome Orapa United at Francistown Sports Complex on September 1 at 3:30pm

On the afternoon of August 31, Security Systems host top flight debutants Morupule Wanderers at Molepolole Sports Complex, Prisons XI welcome BR Highlanders at Lobatse Sports Complex while newly promoted Gilport Lions entertain Gaborone United at Otse Stadium.

Afternoon of September 1, the recently rebranded Molepolole City Stars host Jwaneng Galaxy at Molepolole Sports Complex, as BDF XI will be taking on Serowe side Miscellaneous at Lobatse Sports Complex while Notwane will face Police XI at the national stadium.

