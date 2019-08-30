South Africa: Gauteng Health Department Vows 100% Safety Compliance By Year End

30 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, made a commitment at the health budget vote to invest more than R1bn towards the maintenance and refurbishment of facilities across the province.

One of the key focus areas of the 6th administration is occupational health and safety (OHS) compliance, Masuku said in a statement.

This follows claims by DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom that not a single state health facility in Gauteng had been assessed as complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA).

"This bombshell information is revealed by ... Masuku in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng legislature," Bloom said.

"According to Masuku, 'all facilities audited received either a non-compliance finding, such as a contravention and/or improvement compliance notice and fire contravention.'"

However, Masuku said the safety of both staff and patients is a key focus area for the department, and ensuring compliance will help achieve improved health outcomes.

"The department has set for itself an annual target of ensuring 100% administrative OHS compliance," Masuku said.

"The 2019/20 first quarter performance of the department shows that we are currently at 55%, which is on course with attaining 100% by the end of the financial year."

Masuku said the department is committed in ensuring that all its facilities are 100% compliant with OHS by the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

