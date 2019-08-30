Tanzania: Govt Applauds World Vision Tanzania for Schools' Support

30 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

MULEBA District Commissioner (DC), Mr Richard Ruyango has thanked World Vision Tanzania and the people of Switzerland for their support in various sectors including health, education and water that has improved the locals' lives.

Equally, he appealed to the area residents where such projects are being implemented to ensure that they 'own' and maintain them for the benefit of the future generations.

Mr Ruyango made the remarks at Kabuga ADP Mubunda Ward, in Muleba District recently, while handing over two Classrooms and 16 toilets to four Primary Schools namely Akanazi, Ichwandimi, Bushekya and Kishoju, which were built with support from the World Vision Tanzania (WVT).

"On behalf of the government, I thank the World Vision Tanzania and the people of Switzerland for the continues support in the implementation of various social services including health, education, infrastructure and water.

This support has improved people's lives and this is a shining example that should be emulated," he said. To address shortage of classrooms in many Primary Schools in the area, Mr Ruyango directed Councilors and village leadership to convene meetings, where residents should be educated on the importance of contributing building timber, bricks and other related stuff voluntarily.

He also highlighted the importance of introducing school meals to improve school performance, saying: "Parents should contribute maize and sugar to enable pupils to get meals and porridge during class hours, because this will have positive results in their academic performance."

Commenting, Ichwandimi Primary School Head teacher Salim Angelo hinted to the DC that since the school was founded 14 years, it only runs with 354 pupils sharing three classrooms.

World Vision Tanzania Assistant Manager (Kagera Cluster), Mr Joseph Potino, however, said that the project of constructing the two classrooms and 16 toilets valued at 100,284,524/-was raised by the World Vision contributing 80 percent of the whole budget.

He explained that Kabuga APD was a 14 year programme which kicked off in 2014, and was being implemented in 12 villages in Mubunda and Kiyebe Wards.

He mentioned the villages as Kitoko, Kyaibumba, Bweyenza, Kangoma, Kikagate, Kishoju, Mujunwa, Kabuga, Kyebe, Bisheke, Milanda and Kyamate.

