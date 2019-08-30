Tanzania: 566 Students Drop Out of School in Mpwapwa

30 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ludovick Kazoka and Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

AT least 566 students dropped out of secondary school in Mpwapwa District last year, thus making them unemployable due to lack of academic qualifications. Speaking recently, Mpwapwa District Commissioner (DC), Jabir Shekimweri pointed out among them 44 students had dropped out of school due to pregnancy.

"Moreover, from April to June this year 193 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to health facilities of Mpwapwa District Council," said the DC said, while briefing delegation of the Embassy of Ireland in Tanzania.

by the head of the Irish Mission in the country, Ms Bronagh Carr, the delegation was on an official tour of Mpwapwa District to inspect projects funded by Ireland in the district.

Mr Shekimweri said among the steps taken by Mpwapwa authorities to curb school dropouts and genderbased violence (GBV), problems included the formation of the District Women and Children's Protection Committee.

He noted that the committee had 27 members, who included the head of departments, council executives, defence and security organs and civil society organisations.

"District Women and Children's Protection Committee was formed to implement the national strategy to eliminate gender-based violence and violence against children for the years 2017/18-2021/22," he said.

The DC added that other members in the committee were influential religious leaders and representatives of women groups and people with disabilities.

He said under chairmanship of district executive director (DED), the District Women and Children Protection Committee was coordinating all activities based on the implementation of the programme to improve service delivery to vulnerable groups.

Mr Shekimweri pointed out other responsibilities of the committee as to ensure the mplementation of the national strategy to eliminate genderbased violence and violence against children and improve service delivery activities to vulnerable groups.

For her part, head of the Irish Mission in Tanzania, Ms Bronagh Carr, commended Mpwapwa District authorities for initiatives to curb gender-based violence incidents in the district.

She, however, stressed a need for the authorities to collaborate and address challenges facing women, children and people with disabilities.

