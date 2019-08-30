Tanzania: Serengeti District Council Opens 9 New Schools

SERENGETI District Council has opened nine new public secondary schools to ease learning and reduce congestion of students in classes in the schools.

Citing one them as Makundusi, the institution of 289 students, where 117 are girls and the boys who have also been provided with best learning facilities including two laboratories in line with the free education in the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli.

"Makundusi is one of the new nine Secondary Schools that we have opened in Serengeti District after 2015 General Elections, during my leadership as the chairman of Serengeti District Council,"

said Serengeti District Council Chairman, Mr Juma Porini. He mentioned others as Robanda, Kenokwe, Mosongo, Mara Somocho, Maji Moto, and Sedeko as well as Kyambahi.

Mr Porini said the District Council has been spending part of its revenue to invest on construction of Secondary School's facilities, citing a case study where 200m/- they annually get from Grumeti Reserves being directed to education and other development activities in the district.

"I also thank other citizens and all stakeholders, who have been supporting construction of such secondary schools in our district," further said Mr Porini.

Expounding, the Council Chairman gave an example of Natta Ward where Makundusi secondary school has been constructed, saying: "Our plan is to make Makundusi secondary a High School and we also plan to build a modern hostel for girls and boys separately to keep them in school."

Mr Porini who is also Natta Ward Councilor further said that Makundusi village has spent more than 600m/-being part of their revenue allocation from Grumeti Reserves to build the new school (Makundusi) as was acknowledged by their Village Executive Officer(VEO), Jacob Mbota.