South Africa: Megafauna Stalemate Calls for Fresh Thinking As Cites Conference Ends

30 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The triennial CITES conference has just wrapped up in Geneva with an uneasy status quo on the thorny issues of trade in ivory and rhino horn. This is a pity. The arguments at the conferences on these issues have become stale and circular and new approaches are needed to break the stalemate.

South Africa is home to the vast majority of the world's white rhinos, and around half of them, or 7,000, are owned by private ranchers, according to the Private Rhino Owners' Association (PROA).

This "faunal privatisation" is part of a wider conservation success story, of farmers in South Africa transforming terrain previously used for livestock or other purposes into game ranches or ecotourism venues. This has unlocked entirely new value chains and is an innovative way of using land to generate capital while pursuing conservation goals.

One conservation goal, especially for large, dangerous animals that are generally threatened and have slow rates of reproduction, is simply to get their numbers up. In South Africa, the private sector has done this with rhinos. So PROA understandably is keen to see a lifting of the ban on the international trade in rhino horn. The animals can be dehorned, as the...

