South Africa: A Tourist At Home Away From Home - a Visit to Morogoro

Visiting Morogoro was like entering an atmosphere of another time, when the African National Congress had a unity of purpose and its cadres were driven by the courage of their convictions.

Perched near the majestic Urugulu Mountain Forest just east of Tanzania are lively villages spanning the lush green scenery of Morogoro - the place where freedom fighters took refuge while waging a war against a repressive system back home in South Africa.

I was privileged to form part of the visit led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Morogoro on the sidelines of his state visit which followed the 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government two weeks ago in Tanzania. It was a privilege because Morogoro occupies a very special place in the hearts and minds of young activists in the African National Congress (ANC).

The pilgrimage was timely, precisely because the current state of our politics is such that we speak unity and practice its antithesis, and serious political discourse has made way for popular slogans. Visiting Morogoro was like entering an atmosphere of another time when the ANC had a unity of purpose and its cadres were driven by the courage of their convictions....